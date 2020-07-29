Nigeria records 404 new cases of COVID-19, total now 42,208

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 404 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 18 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 404 new cases are Lagos-106, FCT-54, Rivers-48, Plateau-40, Edo-29, Enugu-21, Oyo-20, Kano-18, Ondo-15, Ogun-10, Ebonyi-9, Ekiti-8, Kaduna-6, Cross River-5, Kwara-4, Anambra-3, Delta-3, Imo-2, Nasarawa-2 and Borno-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 29th July, there are 42,208 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

19,004 patients have been discharged with 873 deaths across the country.