Vote out Obaseki as governor, Tinubu begs Edo people

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has appealed to the people of Edo State to reject Godwin Obaseki, in the state governorship election.

Tinubu made this plea in a sponsored broadcast aired on TVC ahead of the guber election in Edo State on Saturday.

According to him, Obaseki is not a democrat and should be voted out as governor of the state.

He said, “I want to appeal as a committed democrat and a leader of all democrats to our conscience and commitment to democracy, on the forthcoming election in Edo state, to reject Godwin Obaseki,” he said.

“I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime, that today, we are enjoying in the country. Then, Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country.

“Therefore, he could not understand the value and the pains associated with this democratic struggle.”

“He demonstrated the act of dictatorship, lack of respect for rule of law, lack of respect for you the people who voted for those legislators prevented from being sworn-in. Today, he now comes back as a democrat wanting you to vote for him. Please, I appeal to you, reject him.”

Tinubu also added that “several institutions and leaders of our country appealed to him to respect constitutional democracy but he rejected all entreaties. He rejected the appeal of the National Assembly.

“When the Attorney-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria enumerated the path of honour and the constitution of the country, rather than obey and respect the law, he vandalised the House of Assembly in Edo by removing the roofs, burning gravels and rocks at the entrance of the House of Assembly only to prevent these 14 members from being sworn-in. Now, he is asking for our votes, your votes, our dear people. Is he a democrat? No, he is not.”

Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, is to battle against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress and other candidates in the governorship election on 19th September 2020.