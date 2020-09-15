Obaseki replies Tinubu, says godfatherism can’t work in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has responded to broadcast by the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, where he appealed to Edo people to vote out the governor.

Obaseki reacting to Tinubu’s broadcast in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the APC leader can not extend his political empire to Edo State, noting that Edo people were determined to end godfatherism in the state.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a television broadcast in which a former Lagos State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his quest to extend his political dominance and empire to Edo State, decided to take over the role of Edo people to choose through the ballot who to govern them for the next four years.

“It has become obvious that the spirited fight which Edo people have put up against godfatherism has sent tremors beyond the shores of Edo to the likes of Tinubu, who has for years sustained a stranglehold on Lagos and other states in South-Western Nigeria, hence this desperate, last-ditch effort to rescue the unproductive political instrument, now popularly referred to as godfatherism, with which he has feathered his nest and built his political empire at the expense of the people.

“Tinubu knows clearly that come September 19, when godfatherism would have been dismantled in Edo State, the people of Lagos may just have found the recipe and formula for removing the chokehold placed on their collective destinies for decades by Tinubu, hence the inciting television broadcast.”

Obaseki described the allegation that he prevented the inauguration of lawmakers in the state as “false”.

“We call on all Edo people, friends of Nigeria and all lovers of democracy to disregard all the comments by Tinubu, as the allegations about the Edo State House of Assembly and other claims in the broadcast are completely false,” he said.