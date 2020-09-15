NCDC announces 132 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,388

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 14th, announced 132 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 132 new cases are;

Lagos-52 Gombe-27 Plateau-17 Kwara-10 Enugu-9 Ogun-9 Katsina-3 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1 Osun-1 Rivers-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 14th September, there are 56,388 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

44,337 patients have been discharged with 1,083 deaths across the country.