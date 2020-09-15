NCDC announces 132 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,388

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 14th, announced 132 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 132 new cases are;
- Lagos-52
- Gombe-27
- Plateau-17
- Kwara-10
- Enugu-9
- Ogun-9
- Katsina-3
- Ekiti-2
- Bauchi-1
- Osun-1
- Rivers-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 14th September, there are 56,388 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
44,337 patients have been discharged with 1,083 deaths across the country.