NCDC announces 132 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,388

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 14th, announced 132 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 132 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-52
  2. Gombe-27
  3. Plateau-17
  4. Kwara-10
  5. Enugu-9
  6. Ogun-9
  7. Katsina-3
  8. Ekiti-2
  9. Bauchi-1
  10. Osun-1
  11. Rivers-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 14th September, there are 56,388 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

44,337 patients have been discharged with 1,083 deaths across the country.

