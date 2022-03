Video: The Black Stars of Ghana land in Abuja ahead of clash with the Nigerian Super Eagles

Video: The Black Stars of Ghana land in Abuja ahead of clash with the Nigerian Super Eagles

The Black Stars arrived at 15:15 local time at Sheraton Hotel in Abuja, ahead of the 2nd leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Okay.ng has learnt. https://www.okay.ng/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Ghana-Black-Stars-1.mp4

Recall that the meeting between the two sides in Ghana, at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday March 25th, 2022 ended in a stalemate.

Nigeria will now take on Ghana tomorrow at 18:00 local time at the Abuja National Stadium.