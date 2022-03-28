Alleged Murder: Kunle Poly remanded as DPP advice delayed

Delay in advice by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions on Monday stalled proceedings in the murder case involving Lagos Island Branch B Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The NURTW chairman, Azeez Lawal (a.k.a Kunle Poly) and one Adekanbi Wahab, 38, were on January 27, brought on a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and membership of a secret cult.

On Monday, the Chief Magistrate, Linda Balogun, further adjourned the case until April 4 for the DPP’s advice.

Mrs Balogun directed a lawyer from the directorate, O. R. Saliu, to ensure the advice would be ready on the next adjourned date.

Counsel to the defendants, Adeshina Okulana, argued that the defendants had been in custody for more than 60 days.

He said that it violated their rights.

Mr Okulana said that DPP did not give any reason for the delay and a timeframe within which the advice would be ready.

The defendants were, on January 27, remanded for an initial period of 30 days. They were further remanded on February 28 for another 30 days.