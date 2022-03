Nigerian comedian, Osama Akpunonu, also known as Osama has lost his wife, Mildred Wuyep, less than one year after their wedding.

Osama announced the incident via his Instagram page on Monday.

“Wedding That Never Saw Any Anniversary Got Married 15th May 2021…She died on 26th March 2022…God Bless Your Soul My World;” the comedian announced.

He however did not reveal the cause of her death.