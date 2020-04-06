Lockdown Violation: Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz plead guilty in court

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele-Bello has pleaded guilty to contravening the social distancing directive.

The actress and her husband were arraigned at a magistrate court in Lagos today for throwing a party during the Lagos Lockdown.

Akindele was arraigned alongside her husband, Bello on a one-count charge before Magistrate Y.O. Aje –Afunwa.

Funke and her husband were represented by their counsel, Abayomi Alagbada.

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) who was the prosecutor, told the court that Funke and her husband Bello, flouted the directive of the Lagos state Governor when the gathered more than 20 people at their Lekki home.

The charge dated April 6, 2020, number MIK/A/43/2020 signed by the Diector, Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Yaquib Oshoala.

It stated: “That you (1) Funke Akindele (2) Abdul Rasheed Bello on the 4th day of April 2020 at 9,Gbadamosi Close, Amen Estate, Ibeju Lekki in the Lagos Magisterial District gathered at the aforementioned address with over twenty persons contrary to the social distancing directives of Mr Governor of Lagos State made pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) & (b) and 17(1)“) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease(Emergency PreventionMegu/atian 2020 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol.9 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Funke and her husband pleaded guilty.

After taking their plea, Magistrate Aje-Afunwa stood the matter down for 30 minutes and went into her chamber.