‘Victims will get justice’ – Osinbajo speaks on Lekki shooting

Following the heat generated by the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos on Tuesday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that victims of the incident will get justice.

Osinbajo said this in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

He said: “My hearts goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them.

“I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times. We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all.”

