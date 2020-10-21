EndSARS: Osinbajo reacts to shooting of protesters at Lekki toll gate

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Osinbajo, in a series of tweets on Wednesday evening, said the victims of the incident will get justice.

“My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them.

“I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all.”

My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 21, 2020

Okay.ng recalls that men of Nigerian army opened fire on protesters who had assembled at the Lekki toll gate for over 12 days.