Okowa orders closure of all schools, imposes 48-hour curfew in Delta

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the immediate closure of all schools in Delta State until November.

Okowa made this announcement in a state-wide broadcast on Thursday.

The governor also ordered a 48-hour curfew in the State starting from 6 pm today, adding that this follows the unfortunate incidences happening in the country.

According to Okowa, some government buildings were burnt last night in Asaba, the State capital.

He said: “This SARS occasion threatens to plunge the State into chaos and anarchy. It is a clear and present danger that we must stop from happening.

“In the meantime, I have ordered the closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools in the State until Monday November 2nd 2020.

“Because of the incidence that took place last night, I hereby impose a 48-hour curfew starting 6 pm today October 22 2020.

“It, therefore, means that everybody is expected to sit at home, exempting those on very essential service in the next 48 hours starting 6 pm today.

“Thereafter, we will review the situation and know what next steps to take.”

Okay.ng recalls that the Ekiti State government had on October 20 declared a 24-hour curfew in the state following the hijack of #EndSARS protest against police brutality.