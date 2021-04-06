Usman Alkali Baba: 6 things to know about the acting Inspector General of Police

Alkali Baba was born in Giedam, Yobe State on 1st of March 1963 He bagged a BA (ED) in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano, in 1985 He has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from University of Maiduguri, in 1997 He’s a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police The Yobe born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past including: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands. He has also held the position of the Force Secretary

Okay.ng recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

Baba will replace Mohammed Adamu whose tenure was extended by three months in February.

Until his appointment, Baba was a deputy inspector-general of police.