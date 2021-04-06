Featured
Usman Alkali Baba: 6 things to know about the acting Inspector General of Police
- Alkali Baba was born in Giedam, Yobe State on 1st of March 1963
- He bagged a BA (ED) in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano, in 1985
- He has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from University of Maiduguri, in 1997
- He’s a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police
- The Yobe born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past including: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands.
- He has also held the position of the Force Secretary
Okay.ng recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the acting Inspector-General of Police.
Baba will replace Mohammed Adamu whose tenure was extended by three months in February.
Until his appointment, Baba was a deputy inspector-general of police.