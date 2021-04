House of Representatives member from Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead.

Okay.ng understands that Aliyu died about 12pm of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Specialists Hospital in the metropolis, aged 53.

The cause of the death had yet to be known ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but the lawmaker was said to have died after a brief illness.