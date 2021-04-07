News

IN PHOTOS: How Osinbajo decorated new Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter April 7, 2021
Less than a minute

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday decorated the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari decorated Baba with his new rank at the State House, Abuja.

Okay.ng recalls that President Buhari on Tuesday named Baba, a former DIG, Finance and Administration, to replace Mohammed Adamu after expiration of his tenure.

Tags
Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter April 7, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button