IN PHOTOS: How Osinbajo decorated new Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday decorated the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari decorated Baba with his new rank at the State House, Abuja.

Okay.ng recalls that President Buhari on Tuesday named Baba, a former DIG, Finance and Administration, to replace Mohammed Adamu after expiration of his tenure.