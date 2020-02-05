US Senate acquits Donald Trump to end impeachment trial

The United States Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on Wednesday of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

According to the new development, Republicans turned back an election-year attempt by House Democrats to remove him from office for pressuring a foreign power to incriminate his political rivals.

The tally for conviction fell far below the 67-vote threshold necessary for removal and neither article of impeachment garnered even a simple majority.

The first article, abuse of power, was rejected 48 to 52, and the second, obstruction of Congress, was defeated 47 to 53.

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, was the only member to break with his party, voting to remove Trump from office one of the two impeachment charges.

Romney said in an interview that he would vote against the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, arguing that House Democrats had failed to exhaust their legal options for securing testimony and other evidence.

The votes, ending the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, were a resounding victory for Trump after five months of blaring scandal over Ukraine that embroiled Washington and threatened his presidency.

But both sides agreed that the final judgment on Mr. Trump will be rendered by voters when they cast ballots in just nine months.