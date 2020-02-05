Lawyer drags Sanwo-olu to court over Okada, Keke ban in Lagos

A lawyer, Tope Akinyode, has filed a suit against Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the ban of motorcycles and tricycles also known as Okada and Keke respectively.

The lawyer also the Lagos State Government, the state Attorney-General, the Speaker and the House of Assembly in the suit.

Okay.ng had reported that the Lagos government banned Okadas and Keke (Marwa) in some parts of the state.

Akinyode, in the suit, numbered: TEMP/5013/2020, asked the Ikeja State High Court to declare that the restriction on Okada and Keke NAPEP was illegal and at variance with sections 41 and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.

The lawyer, who is also the National President of Revolutionary Lawyer’s Forum, also sought an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents or their agents from enforcing the Transport Sector and Reform Law, 2017.

The suit said in parts: “Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018”, “Lagosians have been thrown into tremendous distress because the law which is being enforced places a ban on Tricycles and Motorcycles which are widely used by Lagosians as major means of transportation.

“Challenging the law in court today, I am seeking a declaration and an injuction of court to declare the law a violation of people’s human right and an injunction to prohibit the enforcement of the law because it violates the citizen’s fundamental human right to freedom of movement and own moveable properties as enshrined under Sections 41 and 44 of the Constitution.

“It’s an insensitive piece of legislation which seeks to deprive citizens their fundamental rights to move without restraint or purchase moveable properties of their choices which the constitution allows.

“If the government feel a need to regulate vehicular movement, it should go to Apapa and remove the trailers which have turned the Apapa bridge to a parking lot and are constituting a monstrous agony to the people of Lagos State.”

The ban on motorcycles and tricycles have been greeted with so many reactions since the implementation on February 1, 2020.