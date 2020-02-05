Nike releases new 2020 jersey for Nigeria’s Super Eagles [Photos]

Nike has unveiled the official design of new 2020 kits for Nigeria which the country’s football teams.

The sportswear company shared some photos of the home and away jerseys on Wednesday.

According to Nike, the home kit features a hand-drawn design which fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design. The home kit also features the crest of the National Football Federation placed centrally at the chest area, the Nike logo under the crest, and jersey number beneath the logo.

The shorts are solid green shorts while the socks have the green, white and lemon colours.

The away jersey is more understated with its simple deep green design and matching patterns on the trim of the V-neck and the sleeves.

The trim of the away kit trim is inspired by Onaism, an art movement of Yoruba civilization that fuses designs, ornamentation and motifs found in traditional Yoruba carvings and textiles with modern art pieces.

The 2020 kits also have a broader collection of Super Eagles apparel which include a poncho, vest and a dress.

Nike’s bold designs with the Super Eagles continues on the heels of the award-winning jerseys that were released for the 2018 World Cup.

However, no details of price and when they will start selling has been made available.