News

US okays chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 19, 2020
Less than a minute

The United States has approved chloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19).

US President Donald Trump disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday.

According to Trump, “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great.

“They’ve gone through the approval process – it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.

“It (chloroquine) has been around for a long time and it’s very powerful… We know if things do not go as planned, it isn’t going to kill anybody. When you go with a brand new drug, you don’t know.

“It could be a game-changer.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

12
Confirmed
0
Deaths
1
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close