US okays chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19

The United States has approved chloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19).

US President Donald Trump disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday.

According to Trump, “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great.

“They’ve gone through the approval process – it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.

“It (chloroquine) has been around for a long time and it’s very powerful… We know if things do not go as planned, it isn’t going to kill anybody. When you go with a brand new drug, you don’t know.

“It could be a game-changer.”