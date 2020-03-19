COVID-19: My daughter is on self-isolation — Aisha Buhari

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has disclosed that one of her daughters, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, is currently in self-isolation.

Aisha made the announcement on Thursday through her Twitter handle stating that she acted based on the advice of the Minister of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

She said: “Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today (Thursday) my daughter returned from the UK being among the high-burden listed countries of COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, she is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the COVID-19.

“Please, I urge all parents to do the same, if possible, as prevention is better than cure.”