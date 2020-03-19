COVID-19: Nigeria orders closure of all universities, secondary and primary schools

The federal government of Nigeria has ordered immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country and as part of measures to contain the spread.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of education, Sonny Echono, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read: “We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately. Others are to hurry and close the latest on 26th March.

The federal government of Nigeria has also directed the principals of unity colleges nationwide to shut down.

“The Federal Government has ordered the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country on the 26th of March, 2020 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus,” Ben Goong, director of press in the ministry of education, said in a statement.

“Giving the order today through the Permanent Secretary, Arc Sonny Echono, Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, said all the Principals of the Unity Colleges should fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

“In the meantime, the Minister said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol based sanitizers, and hand washing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.”