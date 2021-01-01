News

US Congress votes to override Trump’s veto of Defense Bill

The US Congress on Friday dealt Donald Trump a humiliating blow, voting in his final weeks in office to override his veto of a sweeping defense bill — the first time lawmakers have done so during his presidency.

With more than 80 of the 100 senators voting to override, well more than the two-thirds required, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives had voted 322 to 87 on Monday to override Trump’s veto.

