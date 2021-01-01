Napoli: Victor Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19

Nigerian international and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Friday.

Napoli in a terse statement via its verified Twitter said Osimhen returned to the club on Thursday after his Christmas break in Lagos and was subjected to a COVID-19 test which came out positive.

It said: “Napoli report that footballer Victor Osimhen tested positive for the molecular naso-pharyngeum swab on his return from abroad yesterday afternoon. The player is asymptomatic and has not met the team group.”