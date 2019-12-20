Sport

Unai Emery hails Arsenal for appointing Mikel Arteta as new manager

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi 7 hours ago
Less than a minute
Former PSG manager, Unai Emery has praised Premier League Club, Arsenal for appointing Mikel Arteta as the club’s new head coach.

The 48-year-old manager lost his managerial job last month, after 18 months in charge ended with a seven-game winless run.

Meanwhile, Emery tagged the Gunners decision of naming Arteta as the club’s new manager, as “a good decision”.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Arsenal manager said:

“He really is prepared to make that next jump.

“He has been at Arsenal before, he’s been in the Premier League and he has been working with Pep Guardiola.

I do believe this is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision,”



