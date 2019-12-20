Unai Emery hails Arsenal for appointing Mikel Arteta as new manager

Former PSG manager, Unai Emery has praised Premier League Club, Arsenal for appointing Mikel Arteta as the club’s new head coach.

The 48-year-old manager lost his managerial job last month, after 18 months in charge ended with a seven-game winless run.

Meanwhile, Emery tagged the Gunners decision of naming Arteta as the club’s new manager, as “a good decision”.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Arsenal manager said:

“He really is prepared to make that next jump.

“He has been at Arsenal before, he’s been in the Premier League and he has been working with Pep Guardiola.

I do believe this is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision,”