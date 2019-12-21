Bobrisky celebrates four years of friendship with Tonto Dikeh

Bobrisky, Nigerian internet personality, who is best known for cross-dressing celebrates four years of friendship with Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The 27-year-old shared a posting on his social media account, stating how their friendship has been a blessing to him.

He wrote: ‘@ tontolet I never regretted knowing you at all…. you are a blessing to me. All my family fell in love with you, especially my grandma that hardly use internet. She said I should hold you tight. I promise to be loyal to u till death. You are just an amazing soul. 4yrs of friendship and still counting‘