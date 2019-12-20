Nigerian Navy releases list of successful candidates for DSSC test

The Nigerian Navy says it has released the list of successful candidates for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27 Aptitude Test.

The Service called on applicants who sat for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27 Aptitude Test to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates.

Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Dahun urged successful candidates to report for interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State from Dec. 27 to Jan. 10, 2020.

“The Interview will involve the screening of academic certificates and credentials, medical and physical fitness tests, written and oral examinations,” he said.

He said candidates were to come along with the following items; Original and photocopies of academic certificates and credentials including, first school leaving certificate.

Dahun said candidates are also to come with Senior Secondary School Certificates (WAEC, NECO others) with scratch cards for verification of results, adding that original copy of West African Examination Council Certificate is compulsory.

He said candidates should also come with certificates from tertiary institutions, Federal Ministry of Education authentication of foreign certificates, NYSC Discharge/Exemption certificate and birth certificate/ declaration of age.

Dahun said the candidates should equally come to the interview with National Identity Card/Acknowledgement Slip(mandatory requirement), writing materials (biro, pencil sharpener and eraser).

He said they are to come along with three pairs of white (unmarked) vests and navy blue shorts, a pair of white canvas shoes/trainers, two bed sheets and pillow cases, a set of cutlery and toiletries.

Dahun said that the processes at the selection interview are free of charge, adding that candidates should be wary of scammers and refrain from giving money to any individual under any guise.

He warned that candidates who failed to report on Dec. 28 would be disqualified.