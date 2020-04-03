UN praises Nigeria’s effort in fighting COVID-19

The United Nations (UN) has commended Nigeria for its effort in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nigeria had so far recorded 190 cases with 20 patients recovering from the global pandemic disease.

Two infected persons have died.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a virtual press briefing in New York, described Nigeria as a ‘developing country’ that has “shown a remarkable capacity to respond to the coronavirus.”

He said: “I have to say this; some of these developing countries have shown a remarkable capacity to respond.

“I was quite impressed to see, for instance, Nigeria putting in place and immediately establishing a hospital. “And I saw difficulties in countries that are much more developed to do quickly the same.”

In addition, the UN chief also renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging countries in conflict like Syria, Libya and Yemen to lay down arms and allow for a unified combat against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The worst is yet to come,” Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting.

“The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict.”

“The virus has shown how swiftly it can move across borders, devastate countries and upend lives.”

“But there is a huge distance between declarations and deeds — between translating words into peace on the ground and in the lives of people,” Guterres said.

“In many of the most critical situations, we have seen no let-up in fighting — and some conflicts have even intensified.”