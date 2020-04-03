News

UN praises Nigeria’s effort in fighting COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 3, 2020
UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterre

The United Nations (UN) has commended Nigeria for its effort in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nigeria had so far recorded 190 cases with 20 patients recovering from the global pandemic disease.

Two infected persons have died.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a virtual press briefing in New York, described Nigeria as a ‘developing country’ that has “shown a remarkable capacity to respond to the coronavirus.”

He said: “I have to say this; some of these developing countries have shown a remarkable capacity to respond.

“I was quite impressed to see, for instance, Nigeria putting in place and immediately establishing a hospital. “And I saw difficulties in countries that are much more developed to do quickly the same.”

In addition, the UN chief also renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging countries in conflict like Syria, Libya and Yemen to lay down arms and allow for a unified combat against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The worst is yet to come,” Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting.

“The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict.”
“The virus has shown how swiftly it can move across borders, devastate countries and upend lives.”

“But there is a huge distance between declarations and deeds — between translating words into peace on the ground and in the lives of people,” Guterres said.

“In many of the most critical situations, we have seen no let-up in fighting — and some conflicts have even intensified.”



