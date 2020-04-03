Buhari greets Oshiomhole at 68

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his 68th birthday.

He saluted the party chairman for his courage, diligence and resilience in consistently rallying everyone around the onerous task of taking Nigeria to next level.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he joins family, friends, APC members and supporters across the country, and abroad to wish Oshiomhole more wisdom and strength as he continues to pilot affairs of the governing party.

President Buhari affirmed that the Comrade‘s skill in mobilising people and resources has truly galvanized the party, with leaders at various levels regularly setting and realising targets that will leave lasting legacies, especially in providing security, ensuring an inclusive economy that works for all and promoting transparency and accountability.

As the party chairman turns 68, the President urged him to more steadfastness and focus in carrying all members and supporters along in realising the larger goal of making life better for all Nigerians, while appreciating his sacrifices for the nation over the years as a labour leader and a governor.

President prayed for longer life and good health for Comrade Oshiomhole.