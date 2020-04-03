Ondo State announces first coronavirus case

Ondo State has recorded its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the state made this announcement through his official Twitter handle.

The governor called on residents of the state to remain calm and remain safe.

He tweeted: “We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening. The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with NCDC.

“The infected is in very stable condition and we ask for calm from all in Ondo State. We are on top of this and ask that our citizens continue to follow all preventive measures to ensure they remain safe.”