News

Ondo State announces first coronavirus case

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 3, 2020
Less than a minute
Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State has recorded its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the state made this announcement through his official Twitter handle.

The governor called on residents of the state to remain calm and remain safe.

He tweeted: “We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening. The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with NCDC.

“The infected is in very stable condition and we ask for calm from all in Ondo State. We are on top of this and ask that our citizens continue to follow all preventive measures to ensure they remain safe.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

190
Confirmed
2
Deaths
20
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close