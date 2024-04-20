News

Tinubu Congratulates Tunde Onakoya on New World Chess Record

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigerian Chess Champion, Tunde Onakoya, on setting a new world chess record. Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, playing for over 58 hours undefeated at New York’s Times Square.

In a statement signed by the President’s Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu thanked Onakoya for “sounding the gong of Nigeria’s resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity at the square of global acclaim.” The President celebrated Onakoya’s achievement, particularly for raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.

Tinubu praised Onakoya for demonstrating the audacity and innovative spirit characteristic of Nigeria’s youth population. He also commended the unity and support shown by Nigerians across the country for Onakoya’s endeavor.

The President assured citizens that his administration remains committed to creating opportunities for youth to explore and exercise their abilities, becoming symbols of greatness for the nation.

- Advertisement -

Okay.ng understands that Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, exceeded the previous record set by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018. His achievement has been hailed by many, including Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu and former Minister Oby Ezekwezili.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tunde Onakoya Tunde Onakoya: What to Know as Nigerian Chess Master Breaks World Record
Next Article Dr Adesola Adeduntan Adesola Adeduntan Steps Down as FirstBank MD/CEO After 9-Year Tenure

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Silva Strikes Late as Man City Edge Chelsea in FA Cup Semi-Final Thriller
Celebrities
Inflation Woes: FCCPC Reveals Culprits Behind High Consumer Prices
Business News
Dr Adesola Adeduntan
Adesola Adeduntan Steps Down as FirstBank MD/CEO After 9-Year Tenure
Business
Kingsley Fanwo with Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello’s Security Personnel Detained
Movies
Tunde Onakoya
Nigerian Chess Champ Tunde Onakoya Breaks World Record, Plays Nonstop for 58 Hours
Top stories