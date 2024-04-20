Tinubu Congratulates Tunde Onakoya on New World Chess Record

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigerian Chess Champion, Tunde Onakoya, on setting a new world chess record. Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, playing for over 58 hours undefeated at New York’s Times Square.

In a statement signed by the President’s Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu thanked Onakoya for “sounding the gong of Nigeria’s resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity at the square of global acclaim.” The President celebrated Onakoya’s achievement, particularly for raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.

Tinubu praised Onakoya for demonstrating the audacity and innovative spirit characteristic of Nigeria’s youth population. He also commended the unity and support shown by Nigerians across the country for Onakoya’s endeavor.

The President assured citizens that his administration remains committed to creating opportunities for youth to explore and exercise their abilities, becoming symbols of greatness for the nation.

Okay.ng understands that Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, exceeded the previous record set by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018. His achievement has been hailed by many, including Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu and former Minister Oby Ezekwezili.