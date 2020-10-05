Sports

Trump’s press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, three days after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the disease.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” added Trump’s spokeswoman, who said she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.

