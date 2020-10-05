Buhari approves N10bn for national census

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N10 billion to the National Population Commission for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation in the remaining 546 Local Government Areas of the country.

He also approved an additional N4.5 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise as part of the preparations for the next census.

The acting chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, made this known in Abuja on Monday while briefing journalists about the funds and the update on the EAD.

More to come later…