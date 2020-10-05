News

Buhari approves N10bn for national census

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter October 5, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N10 billion to the National Population Commission for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation in the remaining 546 Local Government Areas of the country.

He also approved an additional N4.5 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise as part of the preparations for the next census.

The acting chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, made this known in Abuja on Monday while briefing journalists about the funds and the update on the EAD.

More to come later…

Tags
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter October 5, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button