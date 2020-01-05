Nigerian actress Jennifer Omole is dead

Nollywood actress, Jennifer Omole has passed away.

According to her colleague, Uche Ogbodo, the CEO of JennisFilms Production Ltd died on 3rd January.

However, Uche did not reveal the cause of Jennifer’s death.

She shared the news on her Instagram with the caption, “On 3rd January My Dearest Friend @jenniferomole Passed On. I’m Hurting Deep In My Heart but Only God Knows Best. Pls Say A Rest In Peace Prayer for My Girl”

Jennifer and Uche had in 2017 debuted a movie titled ‘Stolen Vow’, which featured actors like Jibola Dabo, Daniel Lloyd, Bryan Emmanuel, Joyce Kalu.