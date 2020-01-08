Trump reacts after Iran fires ‘ballistic missiles’ at US military bases in Iraq

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has reacted to ‘ballistic missiles’ fired by Iran at US military bases in Iraq.

Okay.ng reports that Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase in the country’s west early Wednesday where US and coalition forces are based.

Reacting to the incident, Donald Trump, through his Twitter handle (@RealDonaldTrump) said, “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.

“Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”