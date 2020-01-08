Air France suspends all flights over Iran, Iraq

The management of Air France has suspended flights through Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

Okay.ng understands that the French airline announced this decision after Iran fired ballistic missiles against bases housing US troops in Iraq.

According to AIRFRANCE, “As a precautionary measure and following news of air strikes underway, Air France has decided to suspend until further notice all flights through Iranian and Iraqi airspace.”

It can be recalled that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has reacted to the airstrikes fired by Iran on US facilities in Iraq.