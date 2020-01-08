Ukrainian plane with over 170 passengers crashes in Iran

An aircraft owned by Ukraine International Airlines with over 176 passengers crashed in Iran.

Okay.ng understands that the Boeing-737 plane was said to have crashed a few minutes after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran.

According to BBC, that preliminary investigation suggests that the plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Reza Jafarzadeh, spokesman of the Iranian Aviation Organisation was quoted as telling reporters in Tehran that “An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced. We will give more reports in upcoming bulletins.”