Trump adds Nigeria, five other countries to US travel ban list

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh January 31, 2020
Less than a minute
The President of United States, Donald Trump has imposed a travel ban on Nigeria, alongside five other countries.

According to the new policy, citizens from Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar, and Kyrgyzstan including Sudan and Tanzania won’t be allowed to apply for visas to immigrate to the U.S.

The policy was designed to tighten security for countries that don’t comply with the U.S. minimum security standards or cooperate to prevent illegal immigration, the United States government said.

According to US officials, the new restrictions are set to take effect on February 21 and will apply only to new visa applications. Immigrants who were issued valid visas before that date will still be able to move to the U.S.



Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
