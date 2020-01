Less than a minute

Pictures: Bruno Fernandes first training at Man United

Bruno Fernandes has taken part in his first Manchester United training session alongside other teammates.

The 25-year-old Portuguese player arrived at Man United from Sporting Clube de Portugal on a five-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

Bruno has been handed number ‘18’ jersey of the club.

Here are photos of Bruno Fernandes training at Manchester United:

Photo Credit: Manchester United