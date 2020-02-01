Manchester United complete signing of Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United has signed Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old striker now becomes the first Nigerian to play for the Red Devils in the club’s history.

✍ #MUFC can confirm that Odion Ighalo will join us on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season. Welcome, Odion! 🔴 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2020

United manager, Ole Solskjaer speaking on the loan deal said: “Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

About Odion Ighalo

Ighalo began his professional career in his native Nigeria with local clubs Prime and Julius Berger, before sealing a transfer to Norwegian side Lyn in 2007.

A year later, a move to Udinese in Italy eventually led to loan spells with Granada (twice), Cesena and Watford in the Premier League.

While at Vicarage Road with the Hornets, Ighalo impressively scored 40 goals from exactly 100 appearances across all competitions.

During that time he made three appearances against United and one at Old Trafford, losing twice and winning once, while also earning an assist.