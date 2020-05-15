Trending! Joyner Lucas features Will Smith in remix of ‘Will’

Joyner Lucas is out with the remix of his song titled ‘Will’ featuring Will Smith.

In March, Lucas released his album which included the original version of ‘Will’ dedicated to Smith.

The less than three-minute project sees Smith, who released ‘Lost and Found’, his last album, about 15 years ago, dazzling his numerous fans with his rap prowess.

It also sees the 51-year-old actor also chronicling prominent figures who had had significant influence on his career including Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali.

“You feeling like me? I feel like a prince that turned to a king. Found me a queen, started a family and got me a team. On top of my dreams, Joyner, I know you inspired by me like I was inspired by Nelson Mandela, I give him a rose for every endeavour,” Smith can be heard dropping some punchlines in his rap.

In the remix, the award-winning movie star also reflected on his personal journey in life and his determination to strive for more.

“I love that you think that I’m perfect but I have plenty mistakes and burdens,” he added.

