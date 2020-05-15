HeadlinesNews

COVID-19: Nigeria records 288 new cases — 179 in Lagos, total now 5445

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter May 15, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and eighty-eight (288) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, May 15, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 179 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 20 in Kaduna, 15 in Katsina, 15 in Jigawa, 13 in Borno, 11 in Ogun, 8 in Kano, 7 in FCT, 4 in Niger, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Oyo, 3 in Delta, 3 in Bauchi, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Edo State.

As of 11:50pm on 15th May, there are 5445 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand, three hundred and twenty (1320) patients have been discharged with one hundred and sixty-one (171) deaths across the country.


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close