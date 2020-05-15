COVID-19: Nigeria records 288 new cases — 179 in Lagos, total now 5445

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and eighty-eight (288) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, May 15, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 179 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 20 in Kaduna, 15 in Katsina, 15 in Jigawa, 13 in Borno, 11 in Ogun, 8 in Kano, 7 in FCT, 4 in Niger, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Oyo, 3 in Delta, 3 in Bauchi, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Edo State.

As of 11:50pm on 15th May, there are 5445 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand, three hundred and twenty (1320) patients have been discharged with one hundred and sixty-one (171) deaths across the country.