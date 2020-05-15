N-Power beneficiaries to get stipend next week — Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has assured that beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme will receive payment of their stipends next week.

Farouq made this disclosure speaking during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

According to the Minister, the payment process is in the final phase and by the beginning of next week, beneficiaries should get payments.

In her words: “It is in the final stage of payment and by early next week, they will get their payment Insha Allah.”

N-Power is a Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme by the Federal government of Nigeria for citizens between the ages of 18 and 35.

The scheme was set up to help young Nigerians with the current high level of unemployment in the country.