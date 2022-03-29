Train attack: Kaduna govt provides contact for families of passengers to make inquires

Train attack: Kaduna govt provides contact for families of passengers to make inquires

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KDSEMA) has asked the families of passengers to provide information about their loved ones on the train which was attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Muhammed Mu’azu Mukaddas, the Executive Secretary of KDSEMA, on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency requests families to contact the number below for inquiries or to provide information on passengers that travelled on the Abuja to Kaduna train of 28th March 2022. – 09088923398”

It can be recalled that a train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked on Monday by gunmen.

Several persons are believed to have been killed and abducted during the attack.