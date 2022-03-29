Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Buhari meets Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Service Chiefs in Abuja over the attack by gunmen on a train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna.

Several persons are believed to have been killed and abducted during the attack.

During a meeting at the state house on Tuesday, President Buhari condemned the incident, describing it as a “matter of grave concern”.

The president directed the “immediate conclusion” of the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

He also said the security infrastructure should be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

This is according to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, Buhari also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.

“Additionally, the President charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate,” the statement reads.

The president also reiterated the call for the armed forces to “deal ruthlessly” with terrorists, urging them not to spare anyone unlawfully wielding the AK 47 weapon.

“No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom,” he said.

“Like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.

"The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured."

The president commended the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response and emergency personnel for the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.