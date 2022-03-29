LIST: 16 victims of Kaduna-Abuja train attack admitted At 44 Army Reference Hospital

The names of the 16 victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train terror attack hospitalised at the 44 Army Reference Hospital have been revealed.

Names on the list obtained by Okay.ng on Tuesday include; Haruna Muhammed, Mohammed Modibo, Ibrahim Wakala; Yakubu Nuhu; Abdulahi Yahaya, Ismail Saidu, Abdumalik Rasheedat, Umar Mohammed.

Also on the list are Hadiza Umar, Musa Ishawan, Aisha Yusuf, Mohammed Ameen, Abubakar Hauwau, Aliyu Sulaiman, Olaosebikan Bilikisu and Mrs Leola Abdulbasit.

See the full list below: