Tonto Dikeh alleges that ex-husband is ‘bisexual’

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has said her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle is bisexual.

The 34-year-old mother of one in an Instagram post on Monday asked her fans a question about getting married to bisexual men.

Tonto wrote: “You wake up one day and you discover you are married to a BISEXUAL Man…WHAT WOULD YOU DO? I WALKED OUT…For those of you who says GOD FORBID well I hope you know that 60% of the men you/WE marry SLEEP WITH MEN…Or y’all still casting and binding FOR CHANGE🤪,”

In the question, the actress replied with “I WALKED OUT” meaning she left her marriage after discovering her ex-husband, Churchill, was bisexual.

Tonto in another post dare ‘Gay men’ to sue her stating that her address remains the same.