Gist

Tonto Dikeh alleges that ex-husband is ‘bisexual’

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. March 2, 2020
Less than a minute
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has said her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle is bisexual.

The 34-year-old mother of one in an Instagram post on Monday asked her fans a question about getting married to bisexual men.

Tonto wrote: “You wake up one day and you discover you are married to a BISEXUAL Man…WHAT WOULD YOU DO? I WALKED OUT…For those of you who says GOD FORBID well I hope you know that 60% of the men you/WE marry SLEEP WITH MEN…Or y’all still casting and binding FOR CHANGE🤪,”

In the question, the actress replied with “I WALKED OUT” meaning she left her marriage after discovering her ex-husband, Churchill, was bisexual.

Tonto in another post dare ‘Gay men’ to sue her stating that her address remains the same.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close