Four Chinese citizens quarantined in Plateau test negative for coronavirus

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that the four Chinese nationals quarantined in Plateau State have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ehanire disclosed this during a press conference on Monday on the developing issue in Nigeria, where the index and the only case remains an Italian.

The Plateau State Government had as a precaution quarantined four Chinese nationals working at mining sites in the state, who just returned from China.

The minister said: “None of these cases have any symptoms.”

He added that they all have “been tested at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reference laboratory and they are all negative for coronavirus infection.

“We will continue to monitor the global situation with cases spreading quickly in countries as they are doing now.”