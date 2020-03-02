Kaduna Killings: I apologise for failure to fully protect to you — El-Rufai tells victims

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to victims of recent attacks by bandits that reportedly claimed over 50 persons in Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Igabi local government areas of the state

El-Rufai made this appeal during his visit to the three communities on Monday.

According to the governor, “As those that have been placed in a position of leadership, the responsibility for protecting these people rests squarely on my shoulders and those of my colleagues. I also came to apologise for my failure to fully protect them.

“We are doing the best we can and we are hoping that this banditry will end soon because the security agencies are taking the war to the bandits. But as they close one area, they attack in another area. It is a vast territory and it is difficult to cover, but we are doing our best to minimise such incidents. You should continue to forgive us.”

El-Rufai added that he would not negotiate with criminals.

He declared: “In Kaduna State, we have zero tolerance for bandits, we don’t give them amnesty and we don’t negotiate with them. It is our duty to wipe them out, and until we send them to their maker, the security agencies are taking the war to the forest and we are eliminating them.”