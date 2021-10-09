Toke Makinwa unveiled as anchor for Gulder Ultimate Search 12

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has been revealed as the host for the 2021 edition of the survival reality show, Gulder Ultimate Search.

Okay.ng understands that she was unveiled in a video shared via the official Instagram page of the show on Saturday.

“It’s about time! The age of craftsmanship is upon us and@tokemakinwais ready for the journey. Welcome to the#GulderUltimateSearch,” the video’s caption read.

Reacting to the announcement, Toke also shared a video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Gulder Ultimate Search is back and guess who your host of the season is????

“You guessed correct. The TM season is fully on ✅

“The council of elders called, the age of Craftsmanship is finally upon us, see you at the jungle.”

Okay.ng had earlier reported that Kunle Remi was unveiled as the taskmaster of this season tagged “The Age of Craftsmanship” of the show which returns after seven years hiatus.