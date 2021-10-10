MTN Nigeria gives update on network downtime

MTN Nigeria has given an update on the disruption of network faced by some of its subscribers, Okay.ng reports.

The telecommunication provider had earlier in a statement apologised to customers facing challenges while trying to make calls, use internet services among others.

In an update on Sunday morning, MTN said their engineers are on the issue to reconnect affected subscribers to access their services.

“Our sincerest apologies to everybody who’s had trouble accessing our network. We know that some are still having issues connecting and we’re truly sorry. If this is your experience, please try restarting your phone.

“Our engineers are working to reconnect everyone as quickly as possible; there has been some progress and we hope to see our services fully restored soon, everywhere you go. Thank you for your patience, we’ll keep you updated as things develop,” MTN said in a statement via its social media pages.