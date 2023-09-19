Tobi Bakre, Wife Welcome Second Child

Popular Nollywood actor and former BBNaija 2018 ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre, has joyously welcomed the arrival of his second child with his wife, Anu Oladosu.

The proud father took to his verified Instagram page to share the exciting news with his fans and followers.

In a heartwarming Instagram post made on September 19, 2023, Tobi Bakre revealed that his newborn daughter has been named Kamila A. Bakre.

Tobi Bakre expressed his gratitude to God for the miracle of their daughter’s arrival.

He described the feeling of being a father to a girl as a “totally different life mission” and a “huge blessing.”

He also expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, Anu Bakre, for her strength and resilience throughout the past nine months.

“Kamila A. Bakre. Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling! Girl dad! Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing. Babuuuuuu @anu.bakre you do this one. Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months. What a ride. Love you to the end of the world and back,” Tobi Bakre’s Instagram post read.

Tobi Bakre and Anu Oladosu tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Lagos.

The couple had previously welcomed their first child, Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, on Thursday, December 30, 2021.